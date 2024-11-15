Tamil film Amaran had a stellar second week at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 67.50 crore approx. There was a drop on the last day of the week due to the release of Kanguva, which cost Amaran Rs. 1–1.50 crore in potential earnings. Despite that, the film maintained an exceptional hold with a sub-40 per cent drop, an impressive hold for a South Indian film that tends to be front-loaded. Furthermore, the first week was boosted by the Diwali holidays, making this an even better read.

With a two-week total of Rs. 199.75 crore, Amaran is set to cross the Rs. 200 crore milestone today, a career first for Siva Karthikeyan and the twelfth Kollywood film to do so.

The box office collections of Amaran at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 Days) Rs. 132.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 8.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 17.75 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 20.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 6.75 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 5.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. TOTAL Rs. 199.75 cr.

In Tamil Nadu, the film grossed Rs. 42 crore approx in its second week, for a total collection of Rs. 130.75 crore. The second-week numbers are the fourth highest of all time, just behind Ponniyin Selvam 1, The GOAT and Vikram and ahead of bigger grossers like Leo and Jailer. There was a fear that that competition from Kanguva in the third week might prevent Amaran from reaching Rs. 150 crore in Tamil Nadu. However, the film held well yesterday and a mixed reception to Kanguva will help it recover somewhat in the coming week. Amaran is now locked to hit Rs. 150 crore in Tamil Naud with a likely target of Rs. 160 crore.

Elsewhere, the Telugu states recorded a strong second week of Rs. 12.50 crore for a total of Rs. 36 crore. The film seems well-positioned to add another Rs. 10 crore, approaching a Rs. 50 crore total. Karnataka held superbly in the second week with a drop of just 22 per cent. Similarly, Kerala also dropped less than 40 per cent.

The territorial breakdown for Amaran box office collections is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 130.75 cr. AP/TS Rs. 36.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 19.25 cr. Kerala Rs. 10.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.50 cr. TOTAL Rs. 199.75 cr.

