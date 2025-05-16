Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 29: Akshay Kumar-led legal drama on Jallianwala Bagh massacre nets Rs 40 lakh

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 29: Helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 arrived in cinemas on April 18, 2025. The historical legal drama stars Akshay Kumar as the main lead along with R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles. The recently released movie has been running in theaters for more than four weeks. Here's how much Kesari 2 has earned today.

Advertisement

Jointly backed under the banner of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Leo Media Collective, and Kesari Chapter 2, it has been running steady at low levels. It is currently in its fifth weekend. On Day 29, the Akshay Kumar starrer has earned Rs 40 lakh net at the box office.

In the first week, the legal drama collected Rs 45 crore, followed by Rs 27.75 crore in the second week. In the third week, the film centered around C. Sankaran Nair fetched Rs 9 crore. In the fourth week, it minted Rs 5.45 crore.

The cumulative collection of Kesari Chapter 2 now stands at Rs 87.6 crore at the Indian box office.

Day/Weeks Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 45 crore Week 2 Rs 27.75 crore Week 3 Rs 9 crore Week 4 Rs 5.45 crore Day 29 Rs 0.40 crore Total Rs 87.6 crore

Also starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles, Kesari Chapter 2 will emerge as an average-grossing movie at the box office. If the courtroom drama didn't have a dull opening week, it would have become a hit. The Kesari sequel is expected to finish at Rs 92 crore to Rs 94 crore. It is running parallel to Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.

Advertisement

Kesari 2 is a film adaptation of the book titled The Case That Shook the Empire.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Kesari 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 29: Akshay Kumar's movie targets Rs 40 lakh on fifth Friday