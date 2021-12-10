KGF 2, Yash and the box-office potential of this gangster drama in India

On December 21, 2018, Yash surprised one and all with his maiden Pan-India film, the Prashanth Neel directed KGF: Chapter 1. The gangster drama created new records in the Kannada market, but that’s not all, it also elevated the reach of Yash in otherwise unchartered territories like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Kerala and of course the Hindi circuits. While the film was a slow starter in all languages except the primary one, the word of mouth caught up through the weekend and it turned out to be a sleeper hit.

It has been nearly 3 years since the release of KGF and the reach of this actioner has just elevated with every passing year in all languages – thanks to repeat telecast on television as also the digital premiere. The second part is now keenly awaited and Yash is a much bigger name than what he was at the release of KGF: Chapter 1. The fact that distribution rights have been sold all across at near record prices is the testimony of the hype surrounding the film.

It releases on April 14 and according to an insider, there are multiple reasons to arrive on this particular date. The makers are looking to reap the benefits of the Tamil New Year in Tamil Nadu, and the partial holiday of Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti in other parts of India. Likewise, it will be looking to capitalize on the Good Friday holiday on April 15 across the nation and put up a strong total in its four days run. There is a strong possibility for the Pan India opening weekend of KGF: Chapter 2 to be higher than what the first part did in the lifetime. If the film arrives solo, there’s a potential of Rs 100 crore gross in single day (All Languages), thereby being the only outside of Bahubali: The Conclusion and hopefully, RRR, in this coveted list.

The stakes are high for the sequel unlike its predecessor, which arrived as an underdog in major markets of the country. Last time, KGF faced an opposition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and this time around, it’s another Khan who is standing as a competitor – Aamir Khan with Laal Singh Chaddha. While KGF will be a clear winner in the Southern belts, it stands a chance to be a worthy competitor to Aamir Khan’s much anticipated social drama, particularly in Mumbai and the mass belts of the country. It’s the television run that has made the film reach out to the masses in Hindi belts, and the exhibitors suggest that there is a genuine anticipation among the on-ground audience for the second installment. Yash’s portrayal of Rocky Bhai has been accepted, taking the viewers back to the good old angry young man days of Amitabh Bachchan, and today, the character is a symbol of mass and swag. The factor which worked in favor of Bahubali: The Conclusion was the cliffhanger in the climax, and the same factor has been working in favor of this Prashanth Neel gangster drama too in building up the hype. Interestingly, Laal Singh Chaddha is also among the most awaited releases of 2022, more so because it's an Aamir Khan film after 4 long years, and a clash would mean, fighting till the finish to get maximum showcasing in the Hindi belts. It can be a healthy clash, but the two films will surely hamper each other's prospects. It's essentially a clash of two event films.

Sanjay Dutt’s presence as Adheera is adding onto the hype as KGF seems to be the first film since Agneepath (2012) that has justified the deadly aura of the big man. All in all, one can expect records and fireworks at the box-office in India on April 14, as the Southern markets will be on a rampage due to KGF: Chapter 2, whereas the Hindi belt will soar high with both the films contributing in a big way by appealing to diametrically different section of audience – one for the families and other to the youth and masses. While many in the trade might undermine KGF 2 in the Hindi markets to start with, it’s a monster that stands the potential to surprise everyone with it’s opening day. We hope the clash between the two event films is averted as both stand the potential to be game changers of sorts to make the box office scale new heights in this world driven by Covid. Of course there have been healthy clashes in the past - be it Ghayal vs Dil or Gadar vs Lagaan - but we are in different times where the success of every film is important.

