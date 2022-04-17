Box Office: Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 storm past $10 million Overseas; Tops 500 crore Worldwide on Sunday

K.G.F. Chapter 2 has cruised over $10 million internationally, with a total of $10.65 million (Rs. 81 crores) approx through Saturday. The Yash starrer period gangster drama directed by Prashant Neel is projected to earn over $13 million in its four-days opening frame. This added to Rs. 332 crores in India , the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 413 crores approx to date. The film will top Rs. 500 crores globally today, in fact for that matter, in real time it already has surpassed the milestone, with an expected worldwide opening weekend to be Rs. 545-550 crores. The movie will be over halfway to Rs. 1000 crores end of day today, the milestone it is all set to reach soon enough.

The film started its international rollout with $4.25 million on Thursday . It then added another $3.20 million on Friday and Saturday each. The Sunday numbers from the Eastern hemisphere suggest another $2.50-2.75 million will be done on Sunday. Leading the plays was North America, with $3.80 million in the vault and is expected to conclude the weekend at $4.60 million or so. Australia was also strong, crossing A$1.50 million in three days (including Sunday A$2M+).

The biggest surprise was the start it got in Malaysia, where it overtook Vijay starrer Beast on Thursday and is in lead on Sunday again, heading for a big $1 million weekend. Nepal has also opened strongly and may see a new opening weekend record.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collection of K.G.F. Chapter 2 is as follows:

USA/CAN - $3.80 million

Middle East - $2.30 million

Australia - $1.15 million

Malaysia - $0.80 million

Singapore - $0.37 million

Nepal - $0.30 million

UK - $0.62 million