KGF Chapter 2 India Saturday Box Office; Yash starrer tops Rs. 300 crores in 3 days

K.G.F. Chapter 2 had another near Rs. 100 crores day at the Indian box office, as it grossed Rs. 97 crores Approx on Saturday, taking its total to Rs. 332 crores Approx in three days. The three days cume is the third biggest ever for any movie in India, just behind Baahubali 2 (Rs. 357.90 crores) and RRR (Rs. 342.40 crores). Those two had a regular Friday-Saturday weekend while KGF 2 was released on Thursday. The Yash starrer will take the lead over RRR today as day four for it will be Sunday while for RRR it was a Monday. The four-days weekend is projected to be Rs. 440-445 crores approx.

The box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 128.50 crores

Friday - Rs. 106.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 97 crores

Total - Rs. 332 crores

The film is performing strongly across the board whether it is North or South, with daily collection trending normally as one would expect. Karnataka and AP/TS had minor drops on Saturday, coming off the Good Friday holiday and the numbers they are operating are at high levels, so it is getting stabalised. Similarly, the Hindi version showed the usual drop and will see a huge surge today. Tamil Nadu recorded a jump on Saturday, with more shows being added, even in the most unusually early or late time slots to match the demand, as Beast is still dominating the screen space in the state Kerala had the biggest jump of all, as Friday was muted due to various cinemas remaining shut on Friday and they reopened on Saturday. The film is recording insane numbers in the state as the collections on Saturday may top Rs. 7 crores, which is similar to the previous opening day record, could very well be over it when actuals come. It won’t be a surprise if Rs. 8 crores benchmark is crossed in the state on Sunday, if capacity permits.

The territorial breakdown for the two-days box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 in India are as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 62 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 62 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 22 crores

Kerala - Rs. 20 crores

North India - Rs. 166 crores