Box Office: Vijay starrer Beast has another Strong day on Friday

Vijay starrer Beast had another strong day at the box office with nearly Rs. 20 crores coming on Friday. The film grossed Rs. 19.50 crores approx on its day three, easing off 20 per cent from Thursday, taking its total to Rs. 104 crores approx in India. There could have been another drop today but seeing the matinee collections film seems to have stabilised a bit and a five-day extended weekend will be somewhere around Rs. 135-140 crores.

The box office collections of Beast at the Indian box office are as follows:

Wednesday - Rs. 60 crores

Thursday - Rs. 25 crores

Friday - Rs. 19.50 crores

Total - Rs. 104.50 crores

The film collected Rs. 14-14.50 crores approx on Friday in Tamil Nadu, taking its total in the state to Rs. 68.50-69 crores approx. The three-day numbers are the biggest ever beating Sarkar (Rs. 66.58 crores). The numbers are strong but the trend is not encouraging especially with how KGF 2 seems to be covering ground in the state. On Friday Beast was still double KGF 2 in TN but that could change on Monday if not on Sunday itself. The word of mouth is on the mixed side and weekdays could see big drops as seen with other films like Valimai, Annaatthe, etc recently but unlike those two Beast has already done big numbers and will comfortably pass Rs. 100 crores in Tamil Nadu.

Outside Tamil Nadu, the film is feeling the heat of competition with KGF 2 but the numbers are still quite decent, especially the total number thanks to the huge opening day. Initially, Beast was supposed to release on the same day of KGF 2, which could have been catastrophic for box office in these regions as a clash would have meant missing a big day one.

The territorial breakdown for two days box office collections of Beast at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 68.75 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 13 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 11 crores

Kerala - Rs. 8.25 crores

North India - Rs. 3.50 crores