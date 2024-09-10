Khel Khel Mein Box Office Analysis: Is Akshay Kumar starrer a victim of bad planning?

Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is holding up well in the long run. The movie, starring an ensemble cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal, was released in a three-way clash during the Independence Day Weekend. While its rival release Stree 2 turned out to be a monster blockbuster at the box office, Khel Khel Mein had to be satisfied with the title of being the second most preferred movie in the clash by outperforming Vedaa.

The Mudassar Aziz-directed film was the lowest opener among the three Hindi releases of August 15, and it was presumed to end its theatrical run under Rs 25 crore. However, the long free run due to the lack of new releases benefitted its business to a certain extent. The movie has managed to remain steady at low levels, taking its total cume to around Rs 36 crore by the end of its third week. And now, it is eyeing a total box office collection in the range of Rs 40 crore to Rs 45 crore since it has three more weeks to remain intact in the cinemas.

Khel Khel Mein had the potential of hitting Rs 60 crore plus if released solo

Sadly, Khel Khel Mein marks another miss for Akshay Kumar, and it likely wouldn't have fared any better under different circumstances. However, if it had been released solo with a stronger marketing push, it could have potentially earned an additional Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore. The comedy-drama faced a major dent due to the box office storm of the Stree 2 wave and also the fact that Akshay Kumar is having a dull run at the movies, as a result of which the audiences are very skeptical about watching his film. The movie managed to impress a certain section of the audience, which is primarily urban-centric. That's what played a major role in its hold over the following weeks.

The steady hold of Khel Khel Mein has proven that the movie had the potential to hit Rs 60 crore had the planning of the release been better. Regardless, the final verdict would be the same in any case — a flop. The industry should learn from the failure of Khel Khel Mein that releasing solo is any day better than coming on a crowded date.

Watch Khel Khel Mein Trailer:

About Khel Khel Mein

Khel Khel Mein follows the story of seven friends who decide to play a quirky game the night before a grand wedding they’ve come together to attend. The game involves placing their phones on the table and making them accessible to everyone in the room for the entire night. What starts as a seemingly harmless game quickly spirals into chaos, unraveling secrets that will disrupt their lives in ways they never imagined.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan, among others.

Khel Khel Mein In Theatres

