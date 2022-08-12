Laal Singh Chaddha 2nd Day Box Office: Aamir Khan starrer drops by 35 percent to collect in Rs 7 crore range

The Advait Chandan directed Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor has seen a bigger than expected drop on its second day as the business has gone down by about 35 percent on Friday. According to early trends, Laal Singh Chaddha has collected in the range of Rs 7.00 to 7.75 crore, taking the two-day total to Rs 19 crore. There is a drop across the board with the national multiplex chains coming down by around 30 percent and the mass centres seeing a drop as high as 50 percent.

In a Non-National chain like Rajhans, the business of Laal Singh Chaddha has gone down by 65 percent and this is definitely not a good sign for this social drama. After a low start, it was important for Laal Singh Chaddha to show a sub 15 percent drop, but with a 35 percent fall, the journey post-Independence Day will be a difficult one. The costs are on the higher side and losses are inevitable for the stakeholders of this Aamir Khan film.

There will be a jump in collections on Saturday, as it happens for most of the multiplex driven films, followed by another spike on Sunday. But it’s a lost battle now, and the aim will be to minimize the losses in the time to come. Laal Singh Chaddha will be targeting a 3-day opening weekend in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore, with an extended 5-day weekend around Rs 55 crore. If not for the clash, the collections might have been better by 7 to 10 percent, though that’s not saying much in the overall scheme of things as the result would have been the same.

There are various reasons given for the low start and the drop in collections, but there is a simple answer to the numbers – the trailer was not appealing and the content has not been appreciated by the audience. The holiday factor might push the lifetime collections of a film, but a sub 100 crore lifetime seems to be a possibility at this point of time. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office collections of Laal Singh Chaddha.

