Opening Day Box Office Trends: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha headed for a 12 crore start

The Advait Chandan directed Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan in lead has opened much below the expectations. According to early trends, Laal Singh Chaddha is headed for an opening day in the range of Rs 11.00 to 12.50 crore, which qualifies to be considered as a low start at the box office. The three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, are looking to clock approximately Rs 6.25 crore, with the non-national chains putting up another 5.50 crore plus.

In the morning, it seemed as if Laal Singh Chaddha would end around the 10-crore mark, but the biz did pick up towards evening shows in the multiplexes. In the worst-case scenario, Laal Singh Chaddha should have targeted a first day of Rs 15 crore plus, but the results are below the mark indeed. The film is releasing in a week full of holidays and it’s essential to record a superlative trend in the days to come to make up for the loss of business on the first day.

It's a holiday release for the two films – Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan – and business of both the films should have been a lot higher. The business of Laal Singh Chaddha might drop on Friday, and the fate of the film will depend on how well it trends on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Independence Day). With this start, a big total is ruled out and now it’s all about reaching a face-saving number in the longer run.

It's catering to the premium multiplex audience and if there is appreciation in this segment of audience, there will be a significant jump on Saturday. The Friday trend is also crucial as after a low start, Laal Singh Chaddha can’t afford a big drop on its second day. To note, these are estimates based on early trends and we shall bring a detailed article on first day biz of both the films by mid-night.

