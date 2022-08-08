Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Preview: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer runtime, screen count & opening day

Aamir Khan returns to the big screen after 4 years with his labour of love, Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of Tom Hanks classic, Forrest Gump. The film reunites him with Kareena Kapoor after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha was certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved runtime of 2 Hour 44 Minute (164 minutes). The makers are looking at a wide release across India, with a large concentration of shows in the national multiplex chains.

The pricing is more or less in the popular space, much lower than the blockbuster pricing slab that was expected earlier in the day. The movie is releasing on around 3500 screens in India (including Tamil and Telugu), and will get a showcasing in the north of 10,000 shows per day. The Aamir Khan starrer will get enough room to explode at the box office if the reports from the audience are in its favour. It’s a long-extended week of Holidays, as the film will benefit from Raksha Bandhan holiday on Thursday, Independence Day on Monday, Parsi New Year on Tuesday and finally, Janmashtami on second Thursday. These holidays are in addition to the routine weekend benefit on Saturday and Sunday.

Of course, there is a clash, but the lucrative week full of Holiday makes it easier for both the films to fare to their true potential. Talking of advance booking, Laal Singh Chaddha has sold approximately 14,400 tickets for the opening day at the national chains as of Monday afternoon. Talking of sales for the opening weekend, Laal Singh has evenly spread advances for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The overall 5-day weekend sale for Laal Singh Chaddha at the national chain is around 25,000. To put perspective to this number, the opening day advances are around 20% higher than Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the national chains, however, 20% lower 83 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at this point of time. (T-3 i.e., Monday Noon vs Tuesday Noon). For example, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had sold approx. 3200 tickets at Cinepolis by Tuesday noon, and Laal Singh at the same chain stands at 2500. Jug Jugg Jeeyo on the other hand had sold approx. 6600 tickets at PVR by Tuesday noon and Laal Singh Chaddha stands at 7800.

The advances are however a lot higher than two other recent releases, Samrat Prithviraj and Shamshera. History has it that advances can paint a false picture about the opening day, especially for holiday releases, and Laal Singh Chaddha too seems to be depending majorly on the spot bookings to put up a healthy day one total. 83 had clocked an overall advance for opening day at national chains of about 1.20 lakh, whereas Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was slightly in the upside of 1 Lakh tickets. Given the trends so far, Laal Singh Chaddha should see an advance in the North of 90,000, though the ideal target should have been much better than 83. There’s still 2 days remaining and there is a high possibility of Laal Singh Chaddha to make up for the lost ground, as it features one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, Aamir Khan in the lead, but it’s all wait and watch for now.

As far as opening day is concerned, the holiday factor will boost the business. The advance booking trends indicate an opening day in the range of Rs 14.00 to 16.00 crore, however, if the reports are strong to result in a spot booking on the day, there is enough room for the film to clock Rs 17 to 18 crore on the first day, or go even higher closer to the Rs 20 crore mark. It’s pandemic and we are still learning about the audience’s visit to the big screen. In pre-pandemic time, it was easy to gauge where a film is headed on opening front based on the advance, but the game has changed majorly in the pandemic times, with all depending on the ticket movement on day of release.

