Meiyazhagan and Lubber Pandhu Box Office Collections: Karthi and Arvind Swamy starrer slows down; Harish Kalyan's sports drama shows TERRIFIC hold

Tamil movies Meiyazhagan and Lubber Pandhu are showing a strong hold at the box office. While the Karthi and Arvind Swamy starrer slowed down a bit on the second weekend, the rural sports drama starring Harish Kalyan recorded another terrific weekend.

Meiyazhagan Grosses Rs 31 Crore In 10 Days, Slowed Down In 2nd Weekend

Directed by C. Prem Kumar of 96 fame, the heartwarming movie met with positive word of mouth, which is sailing its ship to a favorable end. The Tamil movie starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy has collected around Rs 31 crore in 10 days of its release in India, out of which Rs 21.5 crore came from Tamil Nadu only.

Bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika, under 2D Entertainment, the movie collected Rs 6 crore in Andhra Pradesh (Nizam), Rs 2.25 crore in Karnataka, Rs 0.75 crore in Kerala, and Rs 0.50 crore from the rest of India. Though the movie slowed down a bit in its second weekend, it has the potential to maintain a steady run at the lower levels.

Lubber Pandhu Shows Terrific Hold, Grossing Rs 33.10 crore in India

On the other hand, Lubber Pandhu is still showing a stronghold at the box office, even in its 3rd weekend. The Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh starrer rural sports drama is a relatively small movie considering the face value of Meiyazhagan, still, it managed to show better hold in the state.

Advertisement

Directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, Lubber Pandhu grossed a total of Rs 33.10 crore in 17 days of its release at the Indian box office. A major chunk came from Tamil Nadu, where it grossed around Rs 30.75 crore. The movie also managed to attract some audience in Karnataka and Kerala, where it collected around Rs 2.15 crore and Rs 0.20 crore, respectively, as of now.

Lubber Pandhu Is Likely To Surpass Meiyazhagan At The Worldwide Box Office

Lubber Pandhu has an upper hand in the domestic markets, while Meiyazhagan has relatively performed better overseas. So far, the Karthi and Arvind Swamy movie is leading the race globally, but the Harish Kalyan movie has a chance to surpass it by the end of their theatrical runs.

It will be interesting to see how Meiyazhagan and Lubber Pandhu perform after the arrival of the mega Dussehra release Vettaiyan starring Superstar Rajinikanth. If they manage to withstand the Thalaivar storm, it will be a remarkable feat for both small-budget movies.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vettaiyan Worldwide Advance Booking Report: Rajinikanth starrer HUNTS DOWN Rs 35 crore in pre-sales for opening weekend; Crosses Indian 2 advances with 2.5 days still to go