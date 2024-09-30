Lubber Pandhu Box Office Collections 2nd Weekend: Harish Kalyan's film continues PHENOMENAL trend; Crosses Rs 15 crore mark in Tamil Nadu

Lubber Pandhu, starring Harish Kalyan, Attakathi Dinesh, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, and Swasika, continues its phenomenal run at the box office. The sports drama set in rural Tamil Nadu has collected in the vicinity of Rs 20 crore at the worldwide box office.

Lubber Pandhu Records BIGGER 2nd Weekend Than The Opening Weekend, Fantastic Hold

Directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, Lubber Pandhu opened low but saw encouraging jumps over the following days. The movie collected Rs 4.25 crore gross in its first weekend and managed to hold well on the weekdays, thanks to its superlative word of mouth. Lubber Pandhu collected around Rs 9.50 crore in its first week of release at the Tamil Nadu box office.

The movie saw a significant jump in its second weekend when it collected a total of Rs 6.13 crore, 44% higher than its first weekend. Lubber Pandhu minted Rs 1.15 crore on its second Friday, 53% higher than its opening day of Rs 75 lakh. Further, it collected Rs 2.15 crore and Rs 3 crore on its second Saturday and second Sunday.

The total cume of Lubber Pandhu in 10 days of release has reached Rs 15.80 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.

It should be noted that the movie performed extremely well in its second weekend despite the new releases Meiyazhagan and Devara.

Lubber Pandhu Wrapped 2nd Weekend With Rs 20 Crore Worldwide

The sports-drama met with positive word-of-mouth which is driving its wheel to a successful end. Besides a superb hold in its home state, the movie is doing well in Karnataka too.

In addition, the movie is doing well in the international markets where it was released with limited screens; however, seeing its positive reception, the movie saw a significant increase in showcasing over its second weekend. The movie has grossed a total of Rs 20 crore at the worldwide box office, of which Rs 15.80 crore came from Tamil Nadu only.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Lubber Pandhu in Tamil Nadu Are As Under:

Day Tamil Gross Collections Week 1 Rs 9.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs 1.15 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 2.15 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 3.00 crore Total Rs 15.80 crore Gross in 10 days

Watch Lubber Pandhu Trailer:

About Lubber Pandhu

Lubber Pandhu is a Tamil-language sports drama. The movie tells the tale of two men, Gethu and Anbu, known for their rivalry in gully cricket, set against the backdrop of rural Tamil Nadu. However, things take a dramatic turn when Anbu is revealed to be in a romantic relationship with Gethu’s daughter, further intensifying their animosity. The rest of the film focuses on the fate of Anbu’s love life and how both men’s skills and emotions are put to the ultimate test.

Lubber Pandhu in Theatres

Lubber Pandhu is available to watch in theaters. You can book your tickets on the online ticket booking sites or collect them from the counter.

