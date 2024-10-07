Vettaiyan Worldwide Advance Booking Report: Rajinikanth starrer HUNTS DOWN Rs 35 crore in pre-sales for opening weekend; Crosses Indian 2 advances with 2.5 days still to go

After delivering an all-time blockbuster with Jailer last year, Superstar Rajinikanth is coming back with his next venture, Vettaiyan, this weekend. The movie, helmed by TJ Gnanavel stars an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and others. The Advance booking of Vettaiyan opened a couple of days ago. The movie has registered a massive advance of Rs 34 crore plus globally, with three days still in check.

Vettaiyan Hunts Advance Sales Worth Rs 34 Crore; Sees Impressive Trend

Set against the courtroom battle of an encounter specialist and a human rights activist, the Tamil movie is set to open on the expected lines. As of October 7 @5PM, the movie has registered an advance booking worth Rs 34 crore for the opening weekend (October 10 to October 13) only. Out of which Rs 19.75 crore pre-sales is recorded in India while the overseas locations contributed about USD 1.7 Million.

Talking of the opening day alone, Vettaiyan has recorded impressive pre-sales of Rs 22.5 crore globally, of which Rs 9.5 crore is recorded at the domestic ticket window while the international markets have contributed around USD 1.55 million.

The movie is slated to hit the screens on October 10 (Dussehra); it still has two and half days left in the bank to record a phenomenal advance sale.

Vettaiyan Crosses The Final Advances Of Indian 2 With Two Days In Check

With such a good response to Vettaiyan in Tamil Nadu, the movie has already surpassed the final advances of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 at the Kollywood ticket window, with two days left in stock. The Rajinikanth starrer is expected to take the second biggest opening of 2024 after Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT in Tamil Nadu.

Interestingly, the movie will pass the final tracked opening day gross of all movies of 2024 except The GOAT in its pre-sales itself.

Though Thalaivar's superstardom is enough to board a banger opening on the first day of release. But, it will heavily depend on the positive word of mouth and walk-ins to work further in the long run. So far, the movie has no buzz in the North belt where it will face a clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The makers had to deliver strong content to make it a big festive affair in the true sense at the box office.

Watch Vettaiyan Trailer Here:

