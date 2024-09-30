Meiyazhagan Opening Weekend Box Office: Karthi and Arvind Swami starrer earns more than Rs 20 crore gross; Takes good start globally

Meiyazhagan starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy is selling tickets at the box office like hot cakes. The Tamil movie has met with positive word of mouth which is boosting its business at the box office. The heartwarming drama, directed by C. Prem Kumar of 96 fame, has recorded an impressive start as it ended its first weekend at Rs 20.85 crore worldwide.

Meiyazhagan Takes A Good Start In Tamil Nadu, Grossing Rs 10 crore

Bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika under their home productions, 2D Entertainment, Meiyazhagan opened with Rs 2.8 crore in its home state. The Kollywood movie further saw an upward trajectory and jumped by 33% on Day 2 and collected Rs 3.75 crore. The movie saw another spike on its third day, which was Sunday, and took its first weekend total to Rs 10.7 crore gross in Tamil Nadu, by adding Rs 4.15 crore on Day 3.

This is a good start for a small-budget movie at the Kollywood box office. However, the performance in other states remained flat and slow. It could collect around Rs 40 lakh in Kerala and Rs 2 crore gross in APTS. It should be noted that the movie has to face the blockbuster waves of Onam releases Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) and Kishkindha Kaandam in Malayalam while a direct clash with Devara in Telugu regions. The movie minted around Rs 1 crore from the rest of India.

In its first weekend, the total cume of Meiyazhagan in India reached Rs 14.10 crore gross.

Meiyazhagan Performs Well Overseas; Positive WOM Should Sail It To A Favorable End

The sweet drama film successfully struck chords with the audience in foreign locations. The movie has grossed USD 800K (Rs 6.75 crore) from overseas territories, which is a good start. The total box office collection of Meiyazhagan currently stands at approx. Rs 20.85 crore worldwide after its opening weekend.

The Karthi-Arvind Swamy movie has received a positive public response, which will ensure a good hold over the weekdays and the following weeks. The movie can eventually emerge as a successful venture if it manages to collect a healthy total until the end of its theatrical run at the global box office.

The National holiday on October 2nd, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, should give it a boost in business, especially in the home state. Moreover, it has a free run until Dussehra Biggie Vettaiyan releases and grabs most of the screens.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Meiyazhagan At The Tamil Nadu Box Office:

Day Tamil Gross Collections 1 Rs 2.80 crore 2 Rs 3.75 crore 3 Rs 4.15 crore TOTAL Rs 10.70 crore in 3 days

About Meiyazhagan

Apart from Karthi and Arvind Swamy, Meiyazhagan also features Rajkiran, Sri Divya, Devadarshini, and more. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 57 minutes and is released in Telugu under the title Sathyam Sundaram.

