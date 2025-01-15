Mufasa The Lion King Day 27 India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu voiced movie emerges Super-Hit; eyeing Rs 125 crore finish

Disney brought the cult classic story of The Lion King in theaters, but this time, as a prequel which sheds light on the backstory of King Mufasa. Titled as Mufasa: The Lion King, the 2024 musical film explores the journey of Mufasa being an orphaned lion as he navigates his life to become the future king of Pride Lands of Tanzania. Not just worldwide, Mufasa has been an excellent performer in Indian markets as well.

Mufasa The Lion King Becomes Highest Hollywood Grosser Of 2024 In India

Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King has completed four weeks of its release worldwide. Mufasa, which is a big brand in India, has enjoyed outstanding business here, thanks to the local audience. The musical drama has secured a super-hit tag at the Indian box office and emerged as the highest Hollywood grossing film of 2024 in the country.

Mufasa Is All Set To Touch Its Target Of Rs 125 Crore In Indian Markets

Mufasa The Lion King crossed Rs 120 crore over the last weekend at the Indian box office. Backed by Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu as voice artists, The Lion King prequel is heading to finish in the range of Rs 125 crore to Rs 130 crore net in India.

While Shah Rukh lent his voice as a lead in the Hindi version, Mahesh Babu dubbed for its Telugu language.

Advertisement

Mufasa The Lion King comes six years after the release of The Lion King. The 2019 movie was a remake of the 1994 animated film of the same name.

Mufasa In Theaters

Mufasa: The Lion King is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mufasa Day 22 India Box Office: SRK and Mahesh Babu-voiced movie grosses strong Rs 75 lakh despite competition from new releases