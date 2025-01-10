Mufasa Day 22 India Box Office: SRK and Mahesh Babu-voiced movie grosses strong Rs 75 lakh despite competition from new releases

Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins, is performing exceptionally well in the Indian markets. The Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions are the major attractions for the audience because of the association of Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu with the project.

Mufasa: The Lion King grosses Rs 75 lakh on Day 22

The Disney animated film is now in its final legs at the box office. After smashing Rs 63.25 crore in its first week, the movie entered the Rs 100 crore club in its second week by scoring around Rs 42.75 crore, taking the two-week cume to Rs 106 crore. The Lion King prequel further added around Rs 12.10 crore in the third week. And now, it has entered its fourth week at the Indian box office.

Mufasa added Rs 75 lakh to the tally on its 4th Friday (Day 22), which is a decent number considering the competition this weekend. The total cume of Mufasa: The Lion King currently stands at Rs 118.85 crore net at the Indian box office. It is expected to end its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 125 crore to Rs 130 crore net in India.

For the uninitiated, Mufasa: The Lion King will face new competition this weekend with the release of Game Changer and Fateh.

Total Net Collections Of Mufasa: The Lion King In India Are As Mentioned Below:

Weeks/Days Net Collections In India First Week+ Second Week Rs 106 crore Third Friday Rs 1.75 crore Third Saturday Rs 2.75 crore Third Sunday Rs 3 crore Third Monday Rs 1.35 crore Third Tuesday Rs 1.25 crore Third Wednesday Rs 1.15 crore Third Thursday Rs 85 lakh Fourth Friday Rs 75 lakh Total Rs 118.85 crore

Mufasa In Theaters

Mufasa: The Lion King is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

