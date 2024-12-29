Mufasa Day 10 India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu-voiced The Lion King movie had an extraordinary 2nd weekend; on course to Rs 125 crore plus net closing

Mufasa: The Lion King is setting fire at the box office. The musical adventure animated film is doing wonders in India, thanks to Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu's association with the project.

Mufasa: The Lion King records phenomenal 2nd weekend; Eyeing a Super-Hit verdict

Though The Lion King prequel is struggling at the US box office, it has found a significant audience in India. Since its release, the movie has successfully attracted crowds to cinemas. Opening with Rs 7 crore on Day 1, Mufasa ended its first weekend at around Rs 32 crore and its first week at Rs 62.50 crore net.

The Disney animated movie continued to score well even in its second weekend. It collected Rs 6 crore on Day 8, Rs 9.50 crore on Day 9, and around Rs 9 crore on Day 10, for a total weekend collection of Rs 24.50 crore.

The total cume of Mufasa currently stands at Rs 87 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie will soon hit the Rs 100 crore mark and begin its final leg in India. The live-actioner has already bagged a Hit verdict. If it manages to cross the Rs 125 crore mark in its entire run, the movie will end up with a Super-Hit verdict in India.

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu's association helped Mufasa: The Lion King

As mentioned, Mufasa is struggling in its native country due to average reviews. However, the case is different in Indian markets. Though it didn't live up to the expectations, it still managed to lure the audience because of the voice-over acting by two stalwarts of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu, in its Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions, respectively. Had these superstars not been involved with the Disney project, they might have struggled in the Indian markets, too.

Advertisement

The Telugu version became so popular that the makers decided to release it in the US, too, in order to attract the Mahesh Babu fans living out there.

Have you watched Mufasa: The Lion King? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2024: Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies at the Indian box office; Stree 2 spells its magic