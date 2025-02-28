Officer On Duty Day 9 Kerala Box Office: Kunchacko Boban's crime thriller eyes SOLID 2nd weekend; grosses Rs 1.20 crore on 2nd Friday

The Malayalam crime thriller flick Officer On Duty continues its phenomenal box office trend even after the arrival of new release, Machante Maalakha in state. Starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani in the lead, the movie recorded another solid business day in Kerala.

Officer On Duty adds Rs 1.20 crore to the tally on 2nd Friday; approaches Rs 20 crore mark

Backed by Martin Prakkat Films, Officer On Duty wrapped its opening week by storming past the Rs 15 crore mark in the home state. The movie has already bagged a blockbuster verdict with its superlative performance at the box office. Going by the estimates, the Jithu Ashraf-directed crime thriller added another Rs 1.20 crore to the tally on its Day 9.

The total cume of Officer On Duty currently stands at Rs 17.15 crore after its 2nd Friday. It should aim to hit over Rs 20 crore mark in its 2nd weekend itself.

Emerged as the second blockbuster from Malayalam cinema this year after Rekhachithram, Officer On Duty clashed with Unni Mukundan's Get Set Baby in its opening week. The movie is now facing Soubin Shahir's new release- Machante Maalakha, which opened to poor audience response. Looking at the current trends, the Kunchacko Boban starrer will keep on dominating the box office for a couple of weeks.

Day-wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala are as follows:

Days Gross Kerala Box Office Day 1 Rs 1.35 crore Day 2 Rs 1.85 crore Day 3 Rs 2.75 crore Day 4 Rs 3.20 crore Day 5 Rs 1.50 crore Day 6 Rs 1.80 crore Day 7 Rs 2 crore Day 8 Rs 1.50 crore Day 9 Rs 1.20 crore Total Rs 17.15 crore

Officer On Duty in cinemas

Officer On Duty is now running in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

