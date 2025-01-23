Top 5 Biggest Box Office Bets from Mollywood in 2025: L2 Empuraan, Premalu 2 and more

Mollywood film industry began 2025 with the blockbuster success of Asif Ali's Rekhachithram. While Mammootty's Dominic And The Ladies Purse is all set to hit the screens, here's looking at the top 5 biggest box office bets from Mollywood this year.

L2 Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaaran, is the spiritual sequel of the blockbuster Malayalam movie Lucifer. Mohanlal will be back in his popular character, along with an ensemble cast. The political action drama is among the most hyped Mollywood movies this year. It is expected to take an earth-shattering start at the box office. If it manages to secure a positive reception, L2 Empuraan will rip off all the existing box office records.

Premalu 2, starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, is expected to repeat the box-office success of its original. The sequel will continue the story where it ends in the first part. For the uninitiated, Premalu was among the most successful Malayalam movies of 2024. Produced by Fahadh Faasil, the sequel is likely to hit the screens in the latter half of 2025.

The third biggest box office bet of 2025 is Bazooka from the Malayalam film industry. Starring Mammootty in the lead role, Bazooka is an action thriller expected to storm the box office this year. Directed by Deeno Dennis, the movie also stars Gautham Vasudeva Menon. As of now, Bazooka is scheduled to hit the big screens on Feb 14, 2025, 22 days after the release of Mammukka's Dominic And The Ladies Purse.

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Sobhna in the lead, is among the biggest box office bets from Malayalam cinema this year. The movie was earlier slated to release in February 2025; however, its release date is now pushed ahead. The emotional drama film is expected to lure the audience big time. If it manages to secure a superlative public reception, Thudarum will add wings to the glorious theatrical run of Malayalam cinema.

The fifth biggest bet from the Mollywood film industry is Machante Maalakha. The comedy-drama starring Soubin Shahir, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Namitha Pramod is delayed in release. It was originally planned to hit the screens in 2024. The Boban Samuel directorial is expected to work big time at the box office whenever it releases this year.

