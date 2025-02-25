Box Office: Can Soubin Shahir taste success with Machante Maalakha after Pravinkoodu Shappu's underwhelming performance?

Soubin Shahir is among the finest talents in Malayalam cinema. The actor has been part of some of the phenomenal movies. However, his last release, Pravinkoodu Shappu, didn't impress the audience and turned out to be underwhelming at the box office. Here's putting some light on whether the actor can strike gold with his upcoming release, Machante Maalakha.

Directed by Boban Samuel, Machante Maalakha is set to hit the big screens this weekend, on February 27th. Co-starring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Namitha Pramod, the comedy-drama is expected to do a fair business at the box office.

As of now, the movie has a decent buzz among Malayali cinephiles. As it marks Soubin and Dhyan's first collaboration, the film is expected to draw a significant audience to the cinemas on its opening day. The rest will heavily depend on the audience's reception and initial word-of-mouth. If the comedy-drama manages to meet the audience's expectations and offers a humorous ride, it will see a successful theatrical run at the box office.

Backed by Abaam Movies, the clean comedy entertainer will have to brave the blockbuster wave of holdover release- Officer On Duty starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani. For the uninitiated, the crime thriller is currently dominating the Malayalam box office. It has already smashed Rs 12 crore in the home state and is expected to keep attracting the audience for a couple of weeks.

It will be interesting to see if Machante Maalakha succeeds in giving tough competition to Officer On Duty and emerges another success from the Malayalam film industry this year.

