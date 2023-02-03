Pathaan Extended Week 1 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan led actioner crosses Rs 350 cr; Dangal and KGF 2 in sight

Siddharth Anand 's directorial, Pathaan , spearheaded by Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is having a record-breaking run at the box office across the globe. The film, in its extended week one, has crossed the Rs. 700 cr worldwide mark , emerging as the first Hindi film and only the third Indian film to collect this much in the first 9 days. The film moves into its second week with great retention of screens, both in India and internationally, indicating that the second weekend will be a promising one.

Pathaan Ends Its Extended Week 1 On A Triumphant Note



Pathaan, on its 9th box office day, added Rs. 15 cr nett Hindi to its tally, with another Rs. 60 lakh coming from the dubbed versions of the film, which are doing well too. This takes the Hindi nett total to Rs. 350.50 cr, while the all versions India nett total goes to Rs. 363.60 cr. The India gross stands at a towering Rs. 435 cr plus and in all possibility and probability can this figure touch the Rs. 600 cr gross mark, as the film heads towards the finish. With this number, the film will be second only to Baahubali 2, in India gross terms. As far as India nett is concerned, it won't be a surprise if Pathaan eclipses Baahubali 2's Hindi version to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi version film in India.

Pathaan Will Emerge As The Highest Grossing Indian Film In The Original Version



Pathaan will emerge as the highest grossing Indian film in the original version, beating every Pan India film and the biggest of Hindi films on its way. If one thought that the India numbers are spectacular, the numbers internationally are even better in that respect. The film is targetting to be the highest grossing Indian import in a record number of countries, as it heads towards a lifetime cume in the vicinity of 50 million dollars, without a release in South America and countries in East Asia, among other countries.



The day-wise nett box office collections of Pathaan are as follows:-



Day 1 - Rs 55 cr

Day 2 - Rs. 68 cr

Day 3 - Rs. 38 cr

Day 4 - Rs. 51.50 cr

Day 5 - Rs. 58.50 cr

Day 6 - Rs. 25.50 cr

Day 7 - Rs. 21.50 cr

Day 8 - Rs. 17.50 cr

Day 9 - Rs. 15 cr

Total = Rs. 350.50 cr nett Hindi (Rs. 363.60 cr nett all versions)

