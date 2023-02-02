Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan emerges highest grossing Indian film internationally for original version

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles is wrecking havoc at the box office with a worldwide cume of around Rs. 670 crores worldwide . In the first 8 days, this is the highest a Hindi origin film has collected and if we go a little farther, it is only the fourth film after Baahubali 2, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR to collect over Rs. 650 cr in 8 days. With the numbers so massive, it is pretty obvious that the film has done well not just in India but in the overseas circuits too. The film having 'done well' is an understatement because it has already emerged as the highest grossing Indian film, in a single language, in the first phase of its release, beating the likes of Dangal and Baahubali 2.

Shah Rukh Khan Proves That He Is The King Of Overseas



Pathaan has grossed around 31.5 million dollars in its first 8 days from the overseas circuits. It is practically going to emerge as the highest grossing Indian film in most traditional international markets. With a strong showcasing in almost all international markets even for the second week, it can be said with much conviction that the film will be hitting the 45 million dollars mark and possibly even 50 million dollars, in its eventual run. The entire collections that Pathaan is securing is in its original language, that is Hindi, and not the dubbed versions as has been the case with Pan-India films and films that break out in the Middle Kingdom. Yet again, Shah Rukh Khan has proven why he is renowned as the biggest star in the overseas circuits. He is the actor with the most number of all time grossers internationally, in the first phase, and Pathaan will be yet another addition as it looks to beat the previous best by an over 50 percent margin.

North America Has Led The Box Office Of Pathaan Internationally With A 35 Percent Contribution



North America has contributed big time, in making Pathaan the international success that it is. In 8 days, Pathaan has accumulated over 11 million dollars and in its lifetime, it is sure to hit over 15 million, becoming the only second film after Baahubali 2 to do over 15 million in North America. Even for Baahubali 2, the numbers of its highest single version are less than what Pathaan did in Hindi. USA was always expected to do well but Canada has surprised big time, with around 30 percent contribution of the North American cume.

Pathaan Is The Highest Grossing Indian Film In The Middle East



Middle East has recorded the highest ever collections for an Indian film, with numbers after 8 days, exceeding 9 million dollars. Pathaan has done what most films have failed to do on holidays. This market was practically dead before the release of Pathaan and now it has sprung back to life. A lifetime cume of over 12 million dollars can't be ruled out.

United Kingdom And Germany Contribute Immensely In Making Pathaan The Gigantic Success That It Is



Europe has always been very loyal towards SRK and his films. They have also joined the party this time around and have collectively contributed over 5 million dollars to Pathaan's total cume. UK has propelled the biz with over 3 million takings. Pathaan is likely to emerge as the first and only Indian film to hit 4 million dollars in UK and among the many achievements of Pathaan, this one is likely to top. The film is also the highest grossing Indian film in Germany. What's interesting is that the second weekend gross of the film in Germany will be higher than the lifetime collections of any film apart from Pathaan, that has released in the country.

Oceania, Parts Of Asia And Rest Of The World Add Another 5 Million Dollars To The Total Cume



Oceania and parts of Asia where the film has released, have contributed immensely as well. Their total contribution in the vicinity of 5 million dollars, led by Australia, has ensured that Pathaan crosses the 30 million dollar threshold in 8 days flat. Africa and the rest of the world are also contributing to the record-breaking total of the film. A country that is crazy for SRK, Egypt, saw the film release yesterday and to no one's surprise, the country reported many housefull shows of Pathaan. To note, Pathaan released mid-week and not over the weekend.



You can watch Pathaan at a theatre near you.