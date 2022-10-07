Ponniyin Selvan box office collections; Tops 200 crores in India in its first week

Ponniyin Selvan completed the first week at the Indian box office on a high note with Rs. 16 crores approx coming on Thursday, for a seven days total of Rs. 208 crores approx. The drop on the seventh day from the first day was less than 60 per cent, which is an incredible hold. In Tamil Nadu, it was even better at less than 50 per cent. A 50 per cent drop would be considered a very strong hold even for the smaller films, here it is coming for a film that opened to more than Rs. 20 crores plus, which is simply out of the world.

Friday - Rs. 38 crores

Saturday - Rs. 35.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 38.75 crores

Monday - Rs. 25 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 27.75 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 27 crores

Thursday - Rs. 16 crores

Total - Rs. 208 crores

PS-1 has collected Rs. 130 crores approx in Tamil Nadu in the first week, beating the previous first-week record by nearly 30 per cent. The film remained in double-digits for all seven days, while no other film has managed more than five to date. The Thursday collections in the state were 75 per cent more than that of Vikram, which previously held the record for the biggest non-holiday Thursday.

There seems to no stopping for the film in the second weekend as well, with today seeming to be another Rs. 10 crores plus day in Tamil Nadu. Saturday and Sunday have huge advances and both can go as high as Rs. 15 crores or more. The second weekend is expected to be Rs. 40 crores plus, which means Vikram full run record will fall before the end of the second week. The Rs. 200 crores mark should be breached in the third weekend and from there it needs to be seen how high it can go.

Outside Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, North India and AP/TS all collected nearly Rs. 20 crores in the first week followed by Kerala. AP/TS slowed down after the weekend and should close around Rs. 25-28 crores while North India and Karnataka should go closer to Rs. 30 crores.

The territorial breakdown for Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 130 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 20 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 20 crores

Kerala - Rs. 18.25 crores

North India - Rs. 19.75 crores

Total - Rs. 208 crores

