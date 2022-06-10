Vikram Blockbuster First week box office collections; Records Highest ever Week 1 in Tamil language

Vikram closed its first week at the Indian box office collecting Rs. 165 crores approx. The film had a bumper opening but the bigger story was how it sustained after that , resetting new daily records every day. The first week collections are second-highest ever for Kollywood, just behind 2.0, which had a huge contribution coming from the Hindi and Telugu version. For just Tamil version, the first week numbers are the highest ever, beating Bigil (Rs. 136 crores) with Rs. 140.30 crores.

There was a drop in collections in the last two days for the movie, especially on Thursday with a 20 per cent drop in Tamil Nadu but that is only expected when the collections are at such high levels, they do stabilise to somewhat normalcy at some point in time. It would have been a bit worrisome if there was a big drop today as well but pre-sales for today presage a good hold. T he film has no major competitions this week and should post big numbers during the second weekend. If everything goes normally, the film should hit Rs. 200 crores mark in India at the end of the day on Sunday.

The box office collections of Vikram at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 34.25 crores

Saturday - Rs. 32 crores

Sunday - Rs. 35 crores

Monday - Rs. 19.25 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 17.25 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 15 crores

Thursday - Rs. 11.75 crores

Total - Rs. 164.50 crores

The film grossed Rs. 98 crores approx in Tamil Nadu during its first week, which is the fourth-highest ever for any movie in the state behind Sarkar, Bigil and Beast. Vikram may have a smaller seven-day total than the three but has a much stronger trending. Bigil had the seventh day of Rs. 5 crores as compared to Rs. 6.75 crores of Vikram, the latter being roughly 35 per cent ahead.

Elsewhere, Vikram crossed Rs. 20 crores in Telugu states, earning Rs. 9.40 crores share. The trend was strong with Thursday dropping just 35 per cent from the opening day. In Kerala, the film stands just shy of Rs. 25 crores and is already the highest-grossing Tamil movie in the state. There was a Hindi version of the film, which sustained at very low levels on weekdays with collections even increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday but with such low collections, you can’t really go anywhere.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 98 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 20 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 15 crores

Kerala - Rs. 24.50 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 6.75 crores