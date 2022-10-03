Ponniyin Selvan wreaks havoc at the box office; Destroy all time Monday record in Tamil Nadu

Earlier this year, Vikram had set the new record for non-holiday Monday in the state grossing Rs. 11.30 crores and that felt like the best one could hope for from a film as nothing had ever crossed even double-digit on non-holiday Monday. Come today, PS-1 is simply making a mockery of those numbers, obliterating the previous record by around 50 per cent.

Ponniyen Selvan is wreaking havoc at the box office on Monday with collections which are simply unbelievable. The film is all set to collect Rs. 15 crores plus in Tamil Nadu today and may go as high as Rs. 17 crores, which is barely a 20-25 per cent drop from Sunday. Such hold in collections when the volume of business is so high is simply out of this world.

The film started the day with 65-70% occupancies in the morning shows, which jumped to 80-85% during the matinees. In the evening the film was cracking 90% level across the state and advance for the night shows is simply insane. The film will be finishing the day, a working day, with close to 85% occupancy on 500 plus cinemas.

The crazy business shall continue for some time as the advance for the next few days remains at insane levels. The exhibitors are scrambling to add more sessions for the film, spanning a full day at various locations. In major centres of the state, the advance for Tuesday is even better than what was for Monday at the same time last night, what sort of numbers we see tomorrow, its frightening to even think.

The four days collection in Tamil Nadu will be Rs. 81-82 crores, by the end of the first week, it may be sitting at Rs. 120 crores plus. Crossing Vikram's full run seems like a matter of two weeks or at worst by the third weekend. At this point even Rs. 200 crores seem easy enough, though one bad drop can jeopardise that, but given how things have gone today, that is unlikely.

The ultimate target for the film is going to be whether it can cross Baahubali 2 footfalls in the state. Baahubali 2 had 1.50 crores footfalls in Tamil Nadu, earlier this year Vikram managed to break the gross record but footfalls remained short at 1.22 crores. Ponniyin Selvan has the momentum to take down the mammoth, that will be something to watch out for coming weeks.

Outside Tamil Nadu also film is posting strong numbers. The best is Kerala, which may drop less than 10 per cent from its opening day. The Hindi version is looking to collect 30-35% from the opening day while AP/TS had a normal drop. The All India Monday number for the film will be Rs. 23-25 crores.

