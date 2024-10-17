Prabhas and SS Rajamouli to reunite for Baahubali 3? Producer KE Gnanavel makes EXPLOSIVE revelation

Prabhas and renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli's collaboration for the two-part franchise of Baahubali changed the dynamics of Indian cinema forever. Both the parts were instant box office hits and received widespread recognition and appreciation for their brilliant VFX, story, screenplay, and most importantly, casts' performances. Recently, Suriya's upcoming film Kanguva's producer K. E. Gnanavel Raja, in an interview, dropped a bomb as he confirmed Baahubali 3.

According to a Desimartini report, the producer said, “Baahubali 3 is in the planning stages. I found out about this while discussing it with filmmakers last week. They did Baahubali 1 and 2 back-to-back, but they're now planning Baahubali 3 after a gap.”

Moreover, he said that the sequel to Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD will be released after two more movies. K. E. Gnanavel Raja gave the example of Suriya’s Singam series to explain that the audience needs to connect with the characters to enjoy them again in sequels. In addition, he revealed that Salaar 2 will also release after a proper gap from its first part.

In 2017, veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad spoke about the film and denied the possibility of Baahubali 3. Moreover, as per a report in India Today, Prabhas too had ruled out the possibility of part 3 and said, “We are done with the story of Baahubali; there cannot be a third part. But the world and the legacy of Baahubali will live on through a comic series and a TV series."

Advertisement

However, the recent revelation by K.E. Gnanavel Raja has ignited hope in the hearts of all Baahubali fans and has excited them to witness Prabhas set the screen on fire with his magical onscreen performance again.

Talking about the director of Baahubali, SS Rajamouli is said to be currently busy with Mahesh Babu with their maiden project, SSMB 29. Although much detail about the upcoming film has been kept under wraps, several reports suggest that SSMB 29 is touted to be a globe-trotting adventure.

At a recent event, celebrated writer Vijayendra Prasad stated that the movie would begin shooting in January 2025. Moreover, he revealed that it usually takes them 3-4 weeks to develop a story, but for SSMB 29, they have taken more than 2 years to develop it.

ALSO READ: Did Sai Pallavi deserve to win the National Award for Best Actress over Nithya Menen? Here’s what Thiruchitrambalam actress has to say