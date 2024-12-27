Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 23 India Box Office: Allu Arjun's All-Time Blockbuster gets back lost screens; nets Rs 6 crore on 4th Friday

Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, has entered the 4th week with a solid hold. The mass actioner directed by Sukumar will not slow down soon.

Pushpa 2 earns Rs 6 crore on Day 23; regains lost screens to Baby John

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 added Rs 6 crore on its 4th Friday. The movie is showing a phenomenal trend even in its 4th week, which is a testament to its historic theatrical run. The total cume of Pushpa 2 has reached Rs 667.75 crore in 23 days of its release at the Hindi box office. The movie is now racing towards the Rs 700 crore club.

For the unversed, the movie rewrote history by minting Rs 389 crore in the first week, followed by 178 crore and Rs 94.75 crore in the second and third weeks, respectively.

Further, the movie is all set to storm another massive figure in its fourth week since it has regained the screens, which it has to lose to Varun Dhawan's Baby John. The poor reception of the Kalees directorial turned out to be a boon for the Allu Arjun movie.

Pushpa 2 targets Rs 750 crore to Rs 800 crore in lifetime

The much-loved Pan India movie is expected to end its theatrical run by minting in the vicinity of Rs 750 crore to Rs 800 crore net in the Hindi belt. The movie has already smashed Rs 1200 crore gross, including all the languages in India.

Looking at the trends, Pushpa 2 will wrap up its historic theatrical run by grossing around Rs 1650 crore at the worldwide box office. It will be the third-biggest grosser in Indian cinema, after Aamir Khan's Dangal and SS Rajamouli's Bahubali 2.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

