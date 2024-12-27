Baby John Day 3 Box Office India: Varun Dhawan's action-drama crumples and loses screens; nets only 4 crore on 1st Friday

Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan as the lead along with Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yada,v continues to struggle at the box office. The Kalees-directed mass action drama is set for an unfortunate end.

Baby John inches closer to Rs 20 crore net in India; loses screens due to poor reception

Co-produced by Atlee Kumar, Baby John turned out to be a big miss by the makers. The movie is struggling to meet even respectable figures. Opened with Rs 10.50 crore on Day 1 (Christmas Day), the Varun Dhawan film dropped heavily on its second day and could collect only Rs 4.75 crore. Further, it witnessed another dip and could only manage Rs 4 crore on its Day 3, i.e. first Friday. The total cume of Baby John currently stands at Rs 19.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

The movie needs to see a magical jump on its first Saturday and Sunday in order to stick to the theaters. The movie has started losing screens to Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King, which are storming the box office, left, right, and center.

Baby John opens to mixed-bag reactions, seals its fate

The action drama marked the entry of Varun Dhawan in the mass genre. However, the movie couldn't impress the audience in the cinemas. It opened with mixed-bag reactions, due to which the movie started crawling just after its opening day.

Moreover, the remake tag has impacted its business to a major extent. The audience is not ready to show any mercy to the remakes these days, that too, whose Hindi dubbed version is already available across the platforms.

Fans will have to wait for Varun Dhawan's proper comeback. He has a solid lineup ahead with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, No Entry 2, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Border 2.

Day-Wise Collections Of Baby John In India:

Day Net Box Office Collections 1 Rs 10.75 crore 2 Rs 4.75 crore 3 Rs 4 crore Total Rs 19.50 crore net in 3 days in India

Baby John in theaters

