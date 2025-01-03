Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 30 Box Office: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna movie RULES; Adds Rs 2.50 crore on 5th Friday

30 days and counting, Pushpa 2: The Rule is boasting its mind-blowing reception and box-office performance in cinemas. Directed by Sukumar, the blockbuster film has maintained a phenomenal hold during its theatrical run. The mass action drama recently entered the Rs 700 crore club and is now inching close to Rs 750 crore in Hindi markets.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Adds Rs 2.50 Crore To Its Tally On 5th Friday; Continues To Spread Its Wildfire

On Day 30, Pushpa 2 fetched Rs 2.50 crore in Hindi markets, bringing its cume collection to Rs 713.5 crore. It is now racing towards the Rs 750 crore mark which is expected to happen by the end of fifth week.

This comes after Pushpa 2 earned Rs 49.25 crore in the fourth week for its Hindi language. It opened with Rs 389 crore in the first week. Allu Arjun-starrer collected Rs 178 crore in the second week and Rs 94.75 crore in the third week.

Pushpa 2's Net Earnings In Hindi Markets Are As Follows:

Week Net Collections Of Pushpa 2 First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Friday Rs 2.50 crore Total Rs 713.5 crore

Can Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani And Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Impact Pushpa 2 In The Last Leg?

Pushpa 2 has emerged as the highest grossing Hindi (dubbed) film of all time while surpassing Stree 2's earnings. Now, it has begun its battle with the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starting today. Pushpa 2 will also run parallel to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which will return to the cinemas on January 10, 2025.

The re-releases of both the blockbuster movies have nostalgia factor attached to them and are expected to perform well this time as well. However, going by Pushpa 2's historical theatrical run, it will be quite a herculean task for the 2013 film and the 2000 movie to slow down its performance.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the Pushpa sequel is likely to finish the race at Rs 775 crore in Hindi markets.The mass actioner would reach this figure, if it continues to bring Hindi-speaking crowd in theaters, after a month of its release.

