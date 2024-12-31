EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun trims his beard and long hair after 5 years, comes out of Pushpa 2 look
Allu Arjun has finally chosen to ditch his signature Pushpa 2 look following the success of the movie. Take a look at his fresh look here.
Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor put immense effort into the movie, dedicating himself to the role by maintaining a long beard and long hair for nearly five years. Now, Pinkvilla has learned that Allu Arjun has trimmed his long beard and hair after 5 years. "AA will be seen in new look soon and is ready to upload photos on social media," revealed a source.
Interestingly, during one of the promotional events in Mumbai for Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun revealed that his daughter Arha maintains distance because of his beard. "I was waiting for this film to get over so that I could clean shave because my daughter doesn’t come close to me and I can’t kiss her because I’ve got a beard. I haven’t kissed her properly in the last three to four years," said Bunny.