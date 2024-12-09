Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 5 Box Office Trends: Allu Arjun starrer aims at a non-holiday record; Headed for Rs 40 crore Monday

The Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2: The Rule is witnessing an unstoppable run at the box office in Hindi, as the film is headed to score an all-time non-holiday record on Monday if early trends are anything to go by. According to present trends, Pushpa 2 has its eye set on a Rs 40 crore Monday, which is an all-time non-holiday record for a feature film in Hindi. The film is running to packed houses in the mass belts on Monday, as a large chunk of overflow from the weekend have stepped out to watch the film on Monday.

The very conservative trends are suggesting fifth-day business in the range of Rs 39.00 to Rs 41.00 crore, though the mass belts figures in the morning will give a clearer indication of the actuals. The film did face capacity issues on Sunday, as a bigger capacity or slightly lower runtime could have pushed it towards the historic Rs 80 crore mark. The surplus of Sunday is definitely watching the film on the weekdays, which more or less locks a strong trend from Day 5 to Day 8, before heading into the second weekend.

The five day total of Pushpa 2: The Rule stands at Rs 302 crore, and the film has become the fastest in the history of Hindi Cinema to hit a triple century. The film has also clocked the biggest non-holiday Monday, and practically the biggest Monday of all time too, by surpassing Animal (Non Holiday – Rs 38 crore), Gadar 2 (Non Holiday – Rs 38.50 crore) and Bahubali 2 (Partial Holiday – Rs 39.85 crore). There’s Tiger 3 sitting right at the top with Rs 56 crore, but that was the second day with a national holiday, as compared to day 4 and day 5 for the rest of the films.

The business can be higher and even go towards the Rs 45 crore mark, but it’s still early in the evening, and we can say that with surety only once the night shows begin to roll, as there is a scope to go mental before the day ends. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Note: These are estimates based on early trends, and we shall update with actuals on Tuesday morning.

