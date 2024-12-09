Pushpa 2 wrapped its extended weekend at the Indian box office with a blast. The film grossed an astounding Rs. 162 crore approx on Sunday, making it only the second time a film has collected over Rs. 150 crore in a single day—both achieved by Pushpa 2. The four-day weekend stands just shy of Rs. 600 crore mark at Rs. 595 crore approx. For all practical purposes, this is as good as hitting Rs. 600 crore, which is two days faster than the time taken by Baahubali 2.

The box office collections of Pushpa 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 193.00 cr. Friday Rs. 107.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 132.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 162.00 cr. TOTAL Rs. 595.00 cr.

The juggernaut continued in North India on Sunday, delivering the highest single-day collections ever, surpassing its own records set on Thursday and Saturday. The film nearly breached the Rs. 100 crore gross mark, falling short only due to capacity constraints in several areas. Remarkably, no other film has ever crossed Rs. 70 crore in the region. With massive bookings for Monday and a huge spillover demand, Pushpa 2 is on track to become the highest-grossing film of all time in Hindi, with the initial projections set at surpassing Rs. 700 crore nett. The record in Hindi is also probably its path to challenging the overall record of Baahubali 2, though it's probably a slightly (not a lot) early to think about that.

In the Telugu states, where collections had been slightly underwhelming, the film rebounded strongly on Sunday, grossing over Rs. 40 crore—only the second time a movie has achieved this after RRR. The underperformance in the twin states is attributed to high ticket prices which have priced out a large chunk of the audience, especially the repeat viewers. The four-day sum in Telugu states is Rs. 178 crore, second only to RRR (Rs. 193 crore) and ahead of Kaki 2898 AD (Rs. 149 crore). With ticket prices somewhat normalized in many areas starting Monday, it will be interesting to see how the film responds to the change.

Elsewhere in the South, Tamil Nadu saw a big growth on Sunday with nearly Rs. 13 crore. The four-day weekend is Rs. 43 crore approx in the state, the highest ever for a non-Kollywood film. The trend over the weekend is quite strong, which bodes well for its long-term prospects. In Karnataka, the film posted back-to-back double-digit days on Saturday and Sunday, outpacing RRR and Kalki 2898 AD. However, Kerala remains a weak spot for the film, though it is a relatively small market in the larger scheme of things.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 177.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 83.50 cr. Ceeded Rs. 28.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 65.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 47.00 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 42.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 13.25 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 314.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 595.00 cr.

