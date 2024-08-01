7 Allu Arjun's Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide: Pushpa The Rise tops

Icon star Allu Arjun is one of the biggest names in Indian cinema. The actor enjoys a dedicated fan following, especially in the Southern regions. Coming from Telugu cinema, Bunny established himself as a pan-India star with the release of Pushpa: The Rise in 2021. While we are awaiting the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, here's taking a look at 7 Allu Arjun's highest-grossing movies at the worldwide box office.

7 Highest Grossing Movies of Allu Arjun, Pushpa leads

1. Pushpa: The Rise

Who can forget the hysteria around Pushpa during its release in December 2021? The movie not only positioned Allu Arjun among the Pan-India stars of Indian cinema but also proved his craze in the Hindi circuit. With a staggering theatrical gross of Rs 395 crore, Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, tops the list of highest-grossing movies of Allu Arjun's career at the worldwide box office. Ironically, more than Rs 100 crore came from the Hindi markets, which is on par with its Telugu collections.

Allu Arjun hit the mighty Rs 100 crore mark at the Hindi box office with his debut Pan-India release after Baahubali actor Prabhas. The mass-action drama also won him the first-ever National Award for Best Actor in the entire Telugu film Industry.

2. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Directed by Trivikram, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo became the second biggest hit in the Telugu states after Baahubali 2. The family action-drama opened to mixed word of mouth but worked extremely well because of Allu Arjun's mannerisms, comic timing, groovy tracks, and, of course, star power.

Co-starring Pooja Hegde, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo raked over Rs 264 crore at the global box office and became the second-highest grosser in Allu Arjun's filmography. The movie was later remade in Hindi as Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan, but it failed to make any noise at the ticket window.

3. Sarrainodu

The mass-action drama written and directed by Boyapati Srinu was released in 2016 and became a huge hit at the box office. Allu Arjun played a vigilante ex-army major in Sarrainodu, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh as his female lead.

The movie grossed over Rs 128 crore at the global box office and secured the third spot among the actor's biggest hits to date.

4. DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham

Allu Arjun returned to the screens in 2017 with DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham playing two versions of the titular character. While one is a cook working along with his Brahmin family, the other is a stylish DJ and a vigilante who kills corrupt people while working under his mentor.

The mass-actioner was a successful venture at the box office as it closed its theatrical run at Rs 115 crore.

5. Race Gurram

The 2014 action-comedy drama Race Gurram was a big hit at the box office. The movie starring Allu Arjun, Shruti Haasan, and Ravi Kishan in the lead roles was dubbed in Hindi as Lucky: The Racer. The Hindi-dub version worked extremely well during its satellite release and made Allu Arjun a popular name in North Indian houses.

Race Gurram collected Rs 101 crore at the global box office and ended up being one of the biggest grossers of Allu Arjun.

6. Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India

Marking the directorial debut of screenwriter Vakkantham Vamsi, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India released in 2018. The Telugu action drama presented Allu Arjun as a young Soldier who wants to serve the nation at LOC but suffers from anger issues.

Arjun Sarja played the role of Surya's (Allu Arjun) estranged father, R. Sarathkumar, a dreaded gangster, while Anu Emmanuel was credited as his love interest. The movie raked over Rs 92 crore globally and emerged as Allu Arjun's sixth highest-grossing film.

7. S/O Satyamurthy

The Trivikram Srinivas directorial S/O Satyamurthy took the seventh spot among the highest grossing movies of Allu Arjun. The 2015 released mass action entertainer grossed Rs 91 crore at the worldwide box office and ended up on a profitable note.

While Allu Arjun spearheaded the cast, the movie also stars Samantha, Upendra, Nithya Menon, Adah Sharma, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. In addition to its theatrical run, the movie received immense love from YouTube and satellite audiences.

List of Allu Arjun's highest-grossing movies on the basis of worldwide gross:

Rank Movie Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Pushpa: The Rise Rs 395 crores 2 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Rs 264 crores 3 Sarrainodu Rs 128 crores 4 DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham Rs 115 crores 5 Race Gurram Rs 101 crores 6 Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India Rs 92 crores 7 Son of Sathyamurthy Rs 91 crores

Allu Arjun's Work Front

On the work front, Allu Arjun is next gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The much-awaited mass-action drama is scheduled to release on December 6, 2024; however, the movie is still in the filming stage. As per the ongoing rumors, it might be postponed to next year.

Besides Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is contemplating multiple scripts for his next. Stay Tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

