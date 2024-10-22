Devara Part 1 vs Pushpa The Rise vs Saaho: Comparing the worldwide box office of Pan-Indian biggies

Devara Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, surpassed the Rs 400 crore mark at the global box office on its 25th day. It is at the business end of its run, but the job is more than done for the sea adventure. The India and worldwide box office collections of Devara Part 1 compare well with Pushpa: The Rise and Saaho, the other prominent Pan Indian films from Tollywood.

Pushpa: The Rise Leads Saaho And Devara Part 1 In India

Pushpa: The Rise is the highest grossing film among the three in India, with a total gross of Rs 355.50 crore. Saaho with Rs 339.50 crore and Devara Part 1 with Rs 324.50 crore (as on day 25) follow suit. What's interesting is that Pushpa: The Rise is neither the highest grossing film among the three in the Andhra states, or North India. While Devara Part 1 is the highest grosser in the Andhra states with around Rs 211.75 crore and Karnataka with around Rs 31 crore, Saaho is the highest grosser in North India with Rs 171.50 crore. It's only Tamil Nadu and Kerala where Pushpa: The Rise leads the other two box office juggernauts. It must be noted that the average ticket prices of Devara Part 1 are significantly higher than its comparables.

Saaho Is The Best Performer Of The Three Films, Overseas

Talking about the overseas box office, Saaho leads the other two, though the difference between Devara Part 1 and Saaho is very little thanks to the 2024 conversion rates. Saaho grossed Rs 78 crore (USD 11M), Devara Part 1 has grossed Rs 76 crore (USD 9M) so far and Pushpa: The Rise did Rs 38 crore (USD 5.1M).

With The Highest Worldwide Gross, Saaho Emerges The Winner

On combining the India and overseas gross, Saaho leads with a global gross total of Rs 417.50 crore. Devara with Rs 400 crore (in 25 days) takes the second spot while Pushpa: The Rise, despite the highest India gross, settles for the third spot with a global total of Rs 393.50 crore.

Allu Arjun Sets His Eyes On A Rs 1000 Crore Plus Global Finish With Pushpa: The Rule; Prabhas And Jr NTR Already Have A Film Of Theirs In The Coveted Club

In terms of potential realised, Pushpa: The Rise takes the cake. Thanks to a breakout trend at the Hindi box office, and of course the phenomenal non-theatrical reception, the part 2 of Pushpa is all set to take the box office to cleaners. Both Prabhas and Jr NTR have a Rs 1000 crore worldwide grosser in the form of Baahubali 2 and RRR respectively. Allu Arjun should positively get his Rs 1000 crore grosser with Pushpa: The Rule. What's amusing is that Pushpa: The Rule will have to gross Rs 1100 crore or so to just breakeven and justify its pre-biz. The makers have already made record profits before the movie even hitting theatres.

Devara Part 1 vs Pushpa: The Rise vs Saaho Gross Box Office Comparison

Saaho Pushpa: The Rise Devara Part 1 (25 days) Nizam Rs 47 crore Rs 72 crore Rs 81.75 crore Andhra Pradesh Rs 77.50 crore Rs 78 crore Rs 130 crore Karnataka Rs 29.25 crore Rs 25 crore Rs 31 crore Tamil Nadu Rs 11 crore Rs 30.50 crore Rs 9 crore Kerala Rs 3.25 crore Rs 14.75 crore Rs 2.25 crore North India Rs 171.50 crore Rs 135.25 crore Rs 70.50 crore India Rs 339.50 crore Rs 355.50 crore Rs 324.50 crore Overseas Rs 78 crore Rs 38 crore Rs 76 crore Worldwide Rs 417.50 crore Rs 393.50 crore Rs 400 crore

Devara Part 1 In Theatres

Devara Part 1 still plays at select theatres, all across. Which is you favourite film from Devara Part 1, Saaho and Pushpa: The Rise and why? Also, what are your expectations from Pushpa: The Rule?

