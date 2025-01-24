Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Day 1 Box Office: Iconic anime rendition of greatest Indian tale grosses good Rs 40 lakh

Raise your hand if you watched Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama on television during your growing up years. The iconic Japanese anime based on the Indian epic tale, Ramayana, was released in the 1990s. While it faced issues with the release back then, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama has arrived in theaters after more than three decades. Despite its box office clash, Yugo Sako's helmer has earned a decent collection on the first day of its re-release.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Grosses Rs 40 Lakh

Distributed by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama opened to Rs 40 lakh at the Indian box office. It is a good start for more than three-decade-old film which still has nostalgia factor attached to it. Co-produced by Japan and India, the iconic anime film has clashed with Sky Force which has a decent opening due to movie offers.

Ramayana is expected to bring more business in the coming days, especially during the Republic Day weekend which starts tomorrow.

The Cult Status Of Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama was originally released in English language and later had its Hindi dubbed version in the late 1990s. The anime film didn't see the light in Indian theaters back then and was later telecasted on TV screens.

Legendary actor Shatrughan Sinha narrated the original Hindi version. Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana actor Arun Govil worked as a voice artist for Lord Rama and late veteran actor Amrish Puri dubbed for demon king Ravana. Namrata Sawhney and Shakti Singh voiced for Goddess Sita and Lord Lakshmana respectively.

While there have been many versions of Ramayana, it is considered as the best adaptation of the epic tale till date.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama has been dubbed with new voice artists for Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film is available to watch on the big screens with a remastered version in 4k.

It is locking horns with Sky Force and the Hindi version of Daaku Maharaaj at the Indian box office.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama In Theaters

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the film yet?

