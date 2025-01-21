Box Office: Will re-release of Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama dent collections of Sky Force?

There have been several versions of Ramayana, however, many of us still cherish the iconic animated adaptation of the epic tale the most. Titled as Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama, the 1993 anime film is releasing in theaters after more than three decades. As it is scheduled to enter the cinemas on January 24, let's delve into its expectations and whether it will dent the performance of its rival release, Sky Force.

Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama To Lock Horns With Sky Force

Co-produced by Japan and India, Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama is considered to be the best adaptation of Ramayana till date. While the anime film was theatrically released in Japan in the 90s, it never originally screened in Indian cinema halls.

Going by its fan-following and nostalgia factor in India, Yugo Sako's directorial has the potential to perform well at the box office. Distributed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, it is expected to receive great footfalls as many fans would flock to the theaters to relive the epic tale.

Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama will clash with Sky Force at the box office. The aerial actioner stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan.

Can Its Re-release Affect Sky Force's Business?

Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama was telecasted on television in the early 2000s. Its re-runs on TV channels like Cartoon Network and Pogo are credited to its popularity among Indians especially those who watched it as kids back then.

The re-release of Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama doesn't seem to impact the opening of Sky Force as both the movies cater to different target audiences. A cinegoer, who is a die-hard fan of Ramayana, would prefer to watch the 90s anime film over Sky Force. Some of them who wish to watch both the movies in theaters would find it hard to make a choice.

Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama is being dubbed in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Audience will get the opportunity to watch its remastered 4k version in cinemas.

Sky Force, on the other hand, is expected to change the game of January this year amid the dry spell of 2025 at the box office. The aerial actioner is based on India's retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase in the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war.

