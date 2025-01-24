Sky Force Day 1 Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer embarks on a decent start

January 24 is here and so is Sky Force. Yes, Akshay Kumar's highly-awaited film has finally landed at the box office. Also starring debutante Veer Pahariya along with Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, the aerial actioner is set against the backdrop of India's first airstrike. The film is based India's retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pak air war.

Sky Force Receives Boost From Movie Offers On Opening Day

Bankrolled under Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sky Force began its journey with a decent opening on Friday. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer received a boost in its performance due to movie offers across the platforms. Effective ticket prices are as low as 20 to 50 rupees including convenience fee that the booking platforms charge.

If Sky Force receives strong word-of-mouth in the initial shows, the aerial actioner is expected to receive great footfalls in the coming days. Also featuring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, the occasion of Republic Day would aid the film to earn more as many cinegoers would flock to theaters on the holiday. The film is well budgeted and it will take 3 weeks of excellent trending to barely be seen as a successful film.

More About Sky Force

In Sky Force, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja. Veer Pahariya is cast as T.K Vijaya. Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan's characters are named as Ahuja and Vijaya's respective wives. The film is helmed by co-directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur. The aerial actioner marks Veer's acting debut. Akshay and Sara have previously worked in Atrangi Re. They are collaborating with Veer for the first time.

Sky Force is expected to be solid comeback of Akshay Kumar this year. Akshay made cameos in Singham Again (semi-hit) and Stree 2 (all-time blockbuster) last year. Before these movies, the superstar had a dry spell in his career with the debacles of Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and others.

With the arrival of Sky Force, Azaad has ended on a sorry fate. Emergency struggled in the first week at the box office. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's film is now clashing wth re-release of Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama and the Hindi version of Telugu film, Daaku Maharaaj, starting today.

Are you planning to watch Sky Force in theaters?

