Rifle Club Box Office Update: Mollywood's action-ensemble braves new competition; crosses Rs 15 crore worldwide

Rifle Club, starring Vijayraghavan, Dileesh Pothan, Anurag Kashyap, Hanumankind, and others, is trending very well at the box office. Directed by Aashiq Abu, the action thriller has zoomed past the Rs 15 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Rifle Club crosses Rs 15 crore mark; set to emerge as a successful venture

Released on December 19, Rifle Club is going strong at the ticket window, thanks to the superb word-of-mouth and audience reception. The movie opened with Rs 5.10 crore in its extended first weekend at the Kerala box office. It maintained a solid hold afterward and even braved the new release, Barroz starring Mohanlal in the lead.

The worldwide total gross collection of Rifle Club reached Rs 14 crore in 7 days. Further, it crossed the Rs 15 crore mark on its 8th day (Thursday).

Rifle Club aims for a stronghold in the 2nd week

The action thriller is set for a long run at the box office and is eyeing to end 2024 with a bang. Rifle Club is expected to hold up well at the low levels in the 2nd weekend. If it manages to hit over Rs 25 crore plus, it will be considered a successful venture.

Other than Barroz, Rifle Club is also facing a major clash with Unni Mukundan's Marco which is doing extremely well at the box office. For the unversed, Marco has already stormed past the Rs 50 crore mark globally and is eyeing to hit the Rs 100 crore mark in its full run.

