Marco Worldwide Box Office Update: Unni Mukundan's actioner crosses Rs 50 crore on day 7; targets to enter Rs 100 crore club

Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead, is doing wonders at the box office. The Haneef Adeni-directed film has stormed past the Rs 50 crore mark on its 7th day of release.

Produced by Cubes Entertainments, Marco is winning hearts and attracting the audience due to its gory and violent execution. The movie is marketed as the most violent A-rated movie of the Indian cinema, and that has worked very well so far.

Marco has collected around Rs 25 crore in Kerala in the past 6 days, including the big Christmas holiday. In addition, it grossed around Rs 24 crore outside its borders—the rest of India & overseas—taking the 6-day total box office collection to Rs 49 crore globally.

As we are writing this, Marco has zoomed past the Rs 50 crore mark and is expected to end the day on a superb note.

Can Marco hit the Rs 100 crore mark?

The Unni Mukundan film has now turned out to be a successful venture. The movie is holding its ground firmly and not slowing down even after the release of Mohanlal's fantasy drama, Barroz. Since Barroz didn’t open to the favorable word-of-mouth, the action thriller is expected to remain the first choice in Kerala for a couple of weeks.

Further, the movie is also getting love outside its home state. A better showcasing in the Hindi markets can boost its business to another level. However, it looks like the makers are content with the reception down South. Marco definitely has the potential to hit the Rs 100 crore mark globally if it manages to keep luring the audience in the coming days.

