Rifle Club Day 1 India Box Office: Mollywood's first Christmas release gets good reception, takes a reasonable start; grosses Rs 1.25 crore

Rifle Club, directed by Aashiq Abu and starring Vijayraghavan, Dileesh Pothan, Anurag Kashyap, Hanumankind, and others has finally been released in the cinemas. The Malayalam movie continues the golden streak of Mollywood this year and opened on a favorable note.

Rifle Club opens to good reception; grosses Rs 1.25 crore on Day 1

The action thriller is getting a positive reception among the audience. The movie is winning praise for its racy, engaging, and nuanced screenplay, along with strong performances by the star cast. As a result, the movie took a reasonably good start at the box office. Rifle Club grossed around Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day, which is a favourable start.

However, the movie will have to show extraordinary hold in the coming days to put up a healthy total in the long run and end its theatrical run on a banger note.

Rifle Club faces clash with Marco; expected to emerge a successful venture

Rifle Club is facing a tough clash with a relatively bigger film, Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, at the Mollywood box office. However, since the Aashiq Abu film has audience love on its side, it is expected to emerge as another success for Malayalam cinema. While on the other hand, Marco is also receiving positive reviews and managed to cater to a section of the audience on its opening day, releasing exclusively in the cinemas without even putting out the trailer. Though, it is made on a comparatively higher budget.

It will be interesting to see how both movies perform over the weekend and then on the big Holiday on the occasion of Christmas Day, where they will face a new challenge with Mohanlal's Barroz 3D. There is a strong chance that both releases will rewrite another successful clash story after Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Kishkindha Kaandam this year.

Have you watched Rifle Club? Comment down your thoughts.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

