RRR completes 200 days at the Japan box office; Here's how the SS Rajamouli epic fared weekly, in the country

Released in October of last year, RRR is celebrating a remarkable achievement in Japan today, as it marks its 200th day in theatres. In an era where most films barely run for 50 days, SS Rajamouli's alternative-history period epic is still going strong, consistently ranking in the top fifteen at the box office. In its last ten days, it has collected JPY 140 million, which would be among the top-grossing Indian films in Japan.

RRR Is On Track To Gross Over JPY 2 Billion In Japan

The film has amassed JPY 1954 million ($14.50 million) in box office collections in Japan over the course of 199 days and is on track to soon surpass the historic milestone of JPY 2 billion. Additionally, the film's worldwide box office collections have climbed up to Rs. 1235 crores to date, the third highest ever for an Indian film, behind Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The week-wise box office collections of RRR in Japan are as follows:

Week 1 - JPY 75 million

Week 2 - JPY 70 million

Week 3 - JPY 70 million

Week 4 - JPY 44 million

Week 5 - JPY 50 million

Week 6 - JPY 49 million

Week 7 - JPY 29 million

Week 8 - JPY 27 million

Week 9 - JPY 20 million

Week 10 - JPY 25 million

Week 11 - JPY 33 million

Week 12 - JPY 22 million

Week 13 - JPY 67 million

Week 14 - JPY 113 million

Week 15 - JPY 117 million

Week 16 - JPY 89 million

Week 17 - JPY 76 million

Week 18 - JPY 83 million

Week 19 - JPY 86 million

Week 20 - JPY 76 million

Week 21 - JPY 114 million

Week 22 - JPY 96 million

Week 23 - JPY 94 million

Week 24 - JPY 80 million

Week 25 - JPY 86 million

Week 26 - JPY 57 million

Week 27 - JPY 63 million

Week 28 - JPY 94 million approx

29th Weekend - JPY 48 million approx

Total - JPY 1954 million approx ($14.50 million / Rs. 119 crores)

RRR Has Consistently Surpassed Its Targets In Japan

RRR has beaten every projection since its release in Japan. The film has consistently surpassed its targets, and its momentum shows no sign of waning. During its first hundred days of release, RRR amassed JPY 730 million, and in its second hundred days, the film added an even more remarkable JPY 1230 million. Given its unparalleled success so far, it is intriguing to consider what the future holds for RRR in the next hundred days.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: RRR Movie Review: SS Rajamouli creates a Revolution with Roaring Action & Riveting Drama