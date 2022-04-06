RRR Second Tuesday Box Office; Goes Up in Andhra, Steady Elsewhere

RRR had another Rs. 20 crores plus day at the Indian box office, as it grossed Rs. 21.50 crores approx on its Second Tuesday in India, taking its total to Rs. 726 crores approx. The business was mostly flat with a drop of less than 5 per cent from Monday. There was a minor surge in Coastal Andhra due to a partial holiday and other places had normal drops. Last week, the film had a bigger decline on weekdays as the business was on high levels, now that it has stabilised, it should be recording normal drops from here on. Though there may be a drop in Telugu states today as Tuesday was boosted by a holiday.

The second week looks like will be reaching Rs. 240 crores approx, which will take its total around Rs. 760 crores. The third week doesn’t offer much competition with only major new releases being Ghani in Telugu and Fantastic Beasts 3 in English. Big competition arrives on April 13/14 from KGF Chapter 2, Beast and Jersey, by then the film should be over Rs. 850 crores and then depending on how it holds against the competition will decide if it goes over Rs. 950 crores or close somewhere around Rs. 900 crores.

The box office collections of RRR at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 519.50 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 37.50 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 63 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 62 crores

2nd Monday - Rs. 22.50 crores

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 21.50 crores