Sachein Re-Release Tamil Nadu Box Office 5 Days: Thalapathy Vijay's rom-com performs well; grosses Rs 7.20 crore
Thalapathy Vijay's Sachein clocks Rs 7.20 crore in Tamil Nadu in its 5 days of theatrical run. The rom-com co-starring Genelia Deshmukh continues to lure the audience in its re-release.
Sachein, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, continues to lure the audience to cinemas. The romantic comedy directed by John Mahendran has not only found an audience even after 20 years of its original release, but also recorded a phenomenal run. The latest re-released movie fetched over Rs 7 crore in Tamil Nadu in 5 days of its theatrical run.
Sachein crosses Rs 7 crore in 5 days of its re-release
Bankrolled by V Creations, Sachein opened with Rs 2.2 crore in Tamil Nadu. The movie further grossed Rs 1.95 crore on Day 2 and Rs 1.80 crore on Day 3, wrapping the opening weekend at Rs 5.95 crore. The movie continued gaining traction on weekdays and collected Rs 65 lakh and Rs 60 lakh on its Day 4 and Day 5, taking the total cume to Rs 7.20 crore gross at the Tamil box office.
Co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and Bipasha Basu, the movie was re-released in cinemas to mark its 20th release anniversary. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer has emerged as the second-highest-grossing South Indian re-release of recent times. It is now only behind the mammoth total of Vijay's own Ghilli.
Day wise box office collection of Sachein in the opening weekend is as follows:-
|Day
|Gross Tamil Collection
|1
|Rs 2.2 crore
|2
|Rs 1.95 crore
|3
|Rs 1.80 crore
|4
|Rs 0.65 crore
|5
|Rs 0.60 crore
|Total
|Rs 7.20 crore
Sachein in cinemas
Sachein is running in theaters nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
