Salaar Re-Release Worldwide Box Office: Prabhas' gritty actioner performs reasonably well in re-run

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, directed by Prasanth Neel and starring Prabhas in the lead role, is back in cinemas. The movie was re-released on last Friday (March 21), take a look at its box office performance.

Salaar performs reasonably well in re-run

Co-starring Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaaran and others, Salaar grossed slighly over Rs 5 crore globally in its 2025 re-release. However, the successful re-release trend is somehow missing. It acted like an event for the fans for the first two days with an encouraging box office trend but couldn't continue the same further.

Other than the domestic markets, the movie did decently in the international territories. Overall, the movie is expected to wrap its theatrical re-release somewhere around Rs 5.5 crore to Rs 6.50 crore. Though these numbers don't justify Prabhas' huge stardom, one must know that this time, it wasn't a Birthday re-release event.

Originally, the movie had clocked a total of Rs 614 crore gross at the worldwide box office, that too amid a big clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

Salaar remains far behind Murari and Gabbar Singh

The Prabhas starrer remained far behind Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan's re-releases which not only opened with a higher figure but also witnessed much better box office trends.

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan’s Jalsa opened with more than Rs 3 crores, while Mahesh Babu's Murari collected nearly Rs 5 crore on re-release day.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Ghilli remains the all-time leader among Indian film re-releases with a staggering Rs 7 crore opening, followed by Gabbar Singh at Rs 6.5 crore. Salaar was expected to break into the Top league, but it might stand at 7th or 8th place when it comes to the Top 10 table of Opening Day collections of re-release movies.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.