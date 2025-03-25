Sikandar Advance Booking: Salman Khan's mass actioner embarks on a GOOD start; sells 16,000 tickets in top national chains

Megastar Salman Khan is all set to mark his comeback to the big screens this Eid with Sikandar. The AR Murugadoss directorial is open for advance booking now, and the reports are impressive.

Sikandar sells 16K tickets in the top national chains

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar marks the first ever collaboration between Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss. The movie is among the biggest box office bets from Bollywood this year. The full-fledged advance booking of Sikandar was opened on Tuesday morning (March 25), just five days before its release.

As of 5 PM, Sikandar has recorded around 16,000 admissions in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day alone. Looking at the pace, the movie should end its Day 1 of advance booking by selling around 25K to 30K tickets in the top national chains. The Day 1 closing article will be shared tonight.

The positive thing is that the Sikandar team has not used inappropriate means of pushing pre-sales. Hope they will stick to the same further too. The advance sales should see heavy rush from Friday onwards. The last two days before the release should contribute 70-80% of the total pre-sales.

Sikandar releasing on Sunday; eyeing Rs 31 crore start

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Sharman Joshi, Sikandar will skip the regular Friday release and hit the screens on Sunday, March 30. The action drama, complemented by strong emotions, is expected to open with around Rs 31 crore, as per Pinkvilla Predicts. The opening day figure might change as we move closer to the release.

If Sikandar succeeds in impressing the audience, the movie can easily storm the box office as Salman Khan's megastardom is enough to make most of the recoveries.

Are you looking forward to Sikandar? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.