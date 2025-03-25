Prithviraj Sukumaran on how Mammootty only makes exceptions for Mohanlal; says, ‘He breaks rules only for one person...’

Superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty have been integral parts of Indian cinema for many years. In Malayalam cinema, they are popularly known as “Big M’s.” Owing to their years of close-knit experience, the duo has shared a massive camaraderie.

In a recent interaction on News18, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed how Mammootty only bends his house rules for Mohanlal. In his words, “In Mammootty sir’s house, there are some very strict rules about what you can and cannot do. He’s that kind of person."

“He breaks the rules only for one person and that’s Mohanlal sir. He doesn’t even do it for his own family. But I’m not going to say what those rules are,” the actor added.

Talking about their camaraderie, Mohanlal was also asked in a chat with News18 about the recent Sabarimala trip where the superstar made an offering for his friend.

Mohanlal underlined how both of them have worked together for 45 years and have done more than 55 movies together, even in minor roles. The actor highlighted how Mammootty is like a brother to him, even having a well-connected family bond.

The Drishyam actor added he thought of the Bramayugam star when he visited the Sabarimala temple and also offered prayers on behalf of the latter. However, someone from the temple had seen the receipts, which led to it being published in the news.

Finally, Mohanlal underlined how the Malayalam cinema industry is close-knit and treats each other like family.

Coming to Mohanlal’s work front, the superstar is soon set to storm the theaters with the movie L2: Empuraan. The film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran is slated to release on March 27, 2025, and will serve as the second installment to the Lucifer trilogy.

The film, which will be a sequel to 2019’s Lucifer, would have Mohanlal reprise his role once again, with actors like Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and many more also joining him.

On the other hand, Mammootty is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie Bazooka, slated to release on April 10, 2025.