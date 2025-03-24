Salaar Box Office: Prabhas' biggest re-release clocks Rs 5 crore weekend collection; All eyes on First Week numbers now

One of the celebrated Pan-India Superstar is undoubtedly Prabhas and his stardom is a force that refuses to fade, and his latest re-release is proof of it. The pan-India superstar, who has an exciting lineup of films including The Raja Saab, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam, Fauji, and Kalki 2, is making waves once again as Salaar: Part 1 - Cease Fire stormed back into cinemas. The film re-released last Friday and recorded an impressive ₹2.75 crore gross on day one, with its weekend total closing in on ₹5 crore.

While Prabhas has a track record of delivering ₹300+ crore blockbusters like Baahubali, Saaho, Kalki, and Salaar, the re-release game has been largely dominated by Mahesh Babu’s Murari and Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh, which have posted even higher numbers. However, despite stiff competition from Nani and Vijay Devarakonda's 10 year old film Yevade Subramanyam, Salaar: Part 1 - Cease Fire is holding its ground and running strong in theatres.

The big question now, can Salaar: Part 1 - Cease Fire’s re-release cross ₹10 crore gross worldwide by the end of its theatrical run? With its steady momentum and dedicated attention from movie lovers, all eyes are on the final figures Salaar is likely to post, as fans are expecting some records to be shattered in the first week alone.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played the role Varadharaja Mannar in Salaar and is currently promoting L2: Empuraan, shared an exciting update about Salaar: Part 2. Addressing fans’ curiosity, he revealed that director Prashanth Neel is occupied with his film starring Jr. NTR, while he himself is working on SSMB29 with SS Rajamouli.

Prabhas, too, is tied up with Fauji under Hanu Raghavapudi's direction and Spirit helmed by Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, once these projects reach completion stage, the team will reunite to bring Salaar 2: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam to life. He assured fans that the sequel is definitely happening, and that's just a matter of time.

From breaking records to keeping fans on their toes with upcoming releases, Prabhas’ box office reign remains as strong as ever. Now, it’s only a matter of waiting to see just how high Salaar’s re-release collections will go in Week 1 and by the end of theatrical run.