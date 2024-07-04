Top 10 Highest Grossing Prabhas Films Worldwide: Kalki 2898 AD beats Salaar to be 2nd

The Nag Ashwin-directed Kalki 2898 AD is recording a solid run at the box office across the globe as the film has emerged as the second biggest grosser of all time for Prabhas in 8 days flat. According to estimates, the Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan film has grossed Rs 650 crore at the global box office in its extended opening week, putting itself up in a strong position to score big gains in the second weekend.

The last 12 years have seen a prominent rise in the stature of Prabhas at the global box office, and the rebel star is rising from strength to strength with every passing year. The actor has turned out to be a different beast post the release of Bahubali franchise, as every film of his is coming with a minimum guarantee of near about Rs 100 crore on average on its opening day with the exception of Radhe Shyam. In 8 days flat, Kalki 2898 AD has zoomed past the lifetime collections of Salaar (Rs 617 crore), Bahubali (Rs 581 crore), Saaho (Rs 418 crore), and Adipurush (Rs 351 crore), to emerge the second biggest grosser of all time for Prabhas after the juggernaut, Bahubali 2 (Rs 1748 crore).

While Salaar is seeing a release in Japan soon, it won’t change the fate of this list as Kalki 2898 AD will end up being the second biggest of all time for Prabhas by the end of its run with a global gross in the vicinity of Rs 900 crore. There will be a shot at the Rs 1000 crore mark too, however, a lot of it depends on how strongly the Hindi Market holds on in the long run coupled with better-than-usual legs in the international markets. Credit to Prabhas for consistently associating himself with big films, that warrant a theatrical watch, putting his star-power and appeal to the right use.

Prabhas cements his position as one of India’s most bankable stars

There is a debate around the difference in producer figures and the trade figures on the social media, but the producer figures for a lot of films in India, are always taken with a pinch of salt, and many people pointing out the discrepancy in Kalki 2898 AD, have reported the producer figures for some other films in the past, which were equally under the scanner for overreporting by a big margin. A lot of official figures from the South are inflated, and a Prabhas film will get attention due to his wider reach among the audience and on the internet.

The social media is right in pointing out the difference in trade figures and producer figures, but one must realize that this platform (Pinkvilla) along with other reliable trackers from across industries are the reason for trade figures to come in the forefront, which speaks volumes about our ethical stance to stick to our numbers on-a-consistent basis, rather than picking and choosing on different sources for different films.

Coming back to the point, the run of Prabhas globally in the post-Bahubali world is enough to cement his position as one of the most bankable stars of Indian Cinema, and his line-up ahead just indicates the potential to grow even further from hereon. Even on the actuals, Kalki 2898 AD is headed for a finish in the vicinity of Rs 900 crore globally, with a shot at the prestigious 4 digit number, which spells success for all the stakeholders, giving them wings to fly in the upcoming parts.

Here’s a look at Prabhas’ top 10 films at the global box office

Bahubali 2: Rs 1748 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: Rs 650 crore (8 Days)

Salaar: Rs 617 crore

Bahubali: Rs 581 crore

Saaho: Rs 418 crore

Adipurush: Rs 351 crore

Radhe Shyam: Rs 137 crore

Mirchi: Rs 81 crore

Mr Perfect: Rs 46 crore

Rebel: Rs 45 crore

