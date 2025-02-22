Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 16 India Box Office Trends: Harshvardhan Rane and Deepak Mukut's 2016 movie braves new releases on third Saturday

Sanam Teri Kasam has brought back the tragic love story of Inder and Saru on the big screens this year. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the 2016 film is a modern rendition of Eric Segal's famous novel, Love Story. Initially a flop, the tragic romance has emerged as a winner in its re-release. Sanam Teri Kasam has been competing with new releases, Chhaava and Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release To Witness Slight Growth On Day 16

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Sanam Teri Kasam recently completed two weeks of its theatrical re-run at the box office. It is now running in its third week. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer is expected to grow by Rs 5 lakh on Day 16 from what it collected on third Friday, i.e. Rs 25 lakh.

This comes a day after the romantic drama witnessed a slow performance with the arrival of Mere Husband Ki Biwi in cinemas.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Is Competing With Chhaava And Mere Husband Ki Biwi

The theatrical comeback of Sanam Teri Kasam is competing with new movies, Chhaava and Mere Husband Ki Biwi. While Vicky Kaushal-starrer is currently the strongest one in the race, Arjun Kapoor's film is trying its best to gain the momentum. The 2016 film performed better than Muddassar Aziz's helmer on the opening day.

Sanam Teri Kasam is the highest grossing re-release in India since 2000s. The title was earlier owned by Tumbbad which was re-released in 2024. The 2016 tragic romance has had a verdict-changing theatrical run this time, similar to Laila Majnu (2018) that made its theatrical comeback last year.

Advertisement

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.