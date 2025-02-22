Chhaava Day 9 India Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's historical actioner maintains FIERY momentum; Set for a Rs 500 crore plus finish

Laxman Utekar's latest directorial, Chhaava is headlined by Vicky Kaushal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. In the film, Vicky plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika is cast as his on-screen wife, Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale. Released on February 14, Chhaava is going strong with its performance in the theatrical run. After completing a week, it is set to achieve another feat today.

Chhaava Is On Fire Mode; To Receive Boost On Second Saturday

Chhaava, backed by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, has been maintaining a phenomenal hold at the box office. Based on Marathi novel, Chava, the historical actioner is on fire. On Day 9, it will witness a massive jump, considering the weekend. Vicky Kaushal-starrer is expected to earn in the range of Rs 33 crore and Rs 34 crore on second Saturday.

Chhaava To Cross Rs 250 Crore On Day 9; Eyes Rs 500 Crore Plus Finish

Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Vineet Kumar Singh, Chhaava crossed Rs 100 crore within three days of its release. It crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in the first week of its release. Now, the historical action drama will enter Rs 250 crore club in nine days at the box office.

Chhaava, which is set for a huge run, is targetting to finish at Rs 500 crore plus net in India. It has emerged as the first success of 2025 in Bollywood as far as new movies are concerned. As of now, the film is also the highest grossing Indian film of this year.

Chhaava remains unaffected with the holdover re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam and the new addition, Mere Husband Ki Biwi which arrived in theaters yesterday. Vicky Kaushal's headliner has received strong word-of-mouth among cinephiles, with many cinegoers praising Vicky's powerhouse's screen presence as Maratha king.

Chhaava in cinemas

